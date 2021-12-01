ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. (NYSE:IACB) Short Interest Up 109.8% in November

ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. (NYSE:IACB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a growth of 109.8% from the October 31st total of 20,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of IACB traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $7.95. 96,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,050. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88. ION Acquisition Corp 2 has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $10.36.

Get ION Acquisition Corp 2 alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in ION Acquisition Corp 2 by 30.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 2 during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 2 during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in ION Acquisition Corp 2 by 5,935.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 2 during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.