IOTA (MIOTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.90 Billion

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 1st. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $3.90 billion and $93.43 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002451 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

VITE (VITE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00055765 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000120 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT). For a more in depth look at the technical design of IOTA read their https://iota.org/IOTA_Whitepaper.pdf. The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number: 111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10) The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens. IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units): “

Buying and Selling IOTA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.