IoTeX (IOTX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $76.02 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a total market cap of $1.48 billion and approximately $76.02 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $211.67 or 0.00371473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00045202 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.24 or 0.00242610 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008031 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00088926 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

