IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the October 31st total of 99,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of IRadimed stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,471. IRadimed has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $47.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average of $33.85. The company has a market capitalization of $568.35 million, a PE ratio of 93.75 and a beta of 0.90.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IRadimed will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRMD. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $137,378.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $403,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,951 shares of company stock worth $3,085,668 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the third quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 162.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 3rd quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 3rd quarter worth about $412,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

