Iron Spark I Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 6th (NASDAQ:ISAA)

Iron Spark I’s (NASDAQ:ISAA) lock-up period will end on Monday, December 6th. Iron Spark I had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 9th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Iron Spark I stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Iron Spark I has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th.
Iron Spark I Company Profile
Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.
Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Iron Spark I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Spark I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.