Iron Spark I Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 6th (NASDAQ:ISAA)

Iron Spark I’s (NASDAQ:ISAA) lock-up period will end on Monday, December 6th. Iron Spark I had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 9th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Iron Spark I stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Iron Spark I has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Spark I by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I in the 3rd quarter valued at $878,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Spark I by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 458,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Spark I Company Profile

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

