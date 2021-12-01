iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Boosted by Ullmann Financial Group Inc.

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,331 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 8.3% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,594.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 314,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,379,000 after purchasing an additional 32,559 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 144,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 18,233 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 110,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 16,697 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 230,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,119,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.98. The company had a trading volume of 23,772,733 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.05. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

