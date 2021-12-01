iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,400 shares, a growth of 124.2% from the October 31st total of 89,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 448,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,921,000 after buying an additional 31,566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,734,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,538,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $77.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,062. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.21.

