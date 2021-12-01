iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 506,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,871 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 5.0% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust worth $16,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average of $34.27.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

