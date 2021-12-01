iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $107.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.20. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $110.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

