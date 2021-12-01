iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Holdings Lifted by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $26,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded up $6.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.63. The stock had a trading volume of 11,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,653. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $259.25 and a 1 year high of $339.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $306.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.50.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

