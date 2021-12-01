iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period.

IWN stock traded up $3.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.41. The company had a trading volume of 11,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,661. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.44 and a 1-year high of $178.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.73.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

