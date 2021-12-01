iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Position Boosted by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,376,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.24. 15,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,661. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.44 and a 52 week high of $178.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.73.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

