iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 33.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 57,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,667,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $268.25 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $213.47 and a one year high of $279.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.36.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

