iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 4.7% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. GenWealth Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $15,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 226.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $115.60 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.93 and a 52-week high of $123.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.77.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

