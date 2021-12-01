iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Raised by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,078 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 11.1% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,609 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,428,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,645,000 after buying an additional 922,836 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $457.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $454.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.66. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

