iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Increased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,907,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,230.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $373,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $457.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.66. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

