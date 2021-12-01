iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Lifted by 4J Wealth Management LLC

4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.31 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.63.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

