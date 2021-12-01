iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 0.8% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $21,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,215,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 62,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 72,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter.

IJR opened at $110.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.63. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

