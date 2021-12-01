iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Sold by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $259.99 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.59.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

