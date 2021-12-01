Isos Acquisition Co. (NYSE:ISOS) Short Interest Up 123.3% in November

Isos Acquisition Co. (NYSE:ISOS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, an increase of 123.3% from the October 31st total of 21,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 194,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Isos Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $6,916,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Isos Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $501,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Isos Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Isos Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Isos Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Isos Acquisition alerts:

ISOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Isos Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Isos Acquisition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NYSE:ISOS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.97. 80,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,921. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99. Isos Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Isos Acquisition Company Profile

Isos Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Isos Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isos Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.