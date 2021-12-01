ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Plans Dividend of $0.20

ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.
ITEX opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. ITEX has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $38.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41.
ITEX Company Profile
Recommended Story: EV Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ITEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.