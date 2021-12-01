ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Plans Dividend of $0.20

ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

ITEX opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. ITEX has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $38.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41.

Get ITEX alerts:

ITEX Company Profile

ITEX Corp. operates as a marketplace for cashless business transactions. It provides services to its member businesses through its independent licensed brokers and franchise network. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ITEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.