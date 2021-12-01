ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Stock Price Up 13.8%

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) shot up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

ITVPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

