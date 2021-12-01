Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.21.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IVPAF. Citigroup began coverage on Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

IVPAF opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $8.57.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland and William Beckwith Hayden on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

