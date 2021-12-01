Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Jack Henry & Associates has increased its dividend payment by 38.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Jack Henry & Associates has a dividend payout ratio of 39.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of JKHY opened at $151.63 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $48,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JKHY. DA Davidson upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.