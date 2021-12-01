Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.850-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

J stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.97. 6,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1-year low of $100.05 and a 1-year high of $149.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.64. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.00.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

