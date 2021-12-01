James Owens Sells 10,000 Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $736,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Owens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, James Owens sold 10,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $695,700.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, James Owens sold 5,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $331,350.00.

FUL traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.66. 4,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.45. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $49.80 and a 1 year high of $80.13.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $826.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1675 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 23.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

