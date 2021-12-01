Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 13,165 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,165 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.55% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $33,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BLV stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,768. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.32. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.80 and a twelve month high of $113.79.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.