Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $33,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $349.58. 5,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,277. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $408.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.69.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. UBS Group lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.15.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

