Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Northrop Grumman worth $33,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,643,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $760,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

NYSE:NOC traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $349.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,277. The company has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $369.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.69. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $408.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

