Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 326,457 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 19.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,333,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,457 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $37,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 159.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2,695.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 106.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYE traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.92. The stock had a trading volume of 74,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,425. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.66. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $32.58.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

