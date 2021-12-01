Jay M. Phd Short Sells 17,022 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 17,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $423,337.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BCAB traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.25. The company had a trading volume of 242,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,883. BioAtla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $76.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average is $36.44.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCAB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 55.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in BioAtla in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BioAtla in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in BioAtla by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of BioAtla by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

