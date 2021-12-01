Jay M. Phd Short Sells 17,022 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 17,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $423,337.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ BCAB traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.25. The company had a trading volume of 242,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,883. BioAtla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $76.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average is $36.44.
BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCAB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 55.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in BioAtla in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BioAtla in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in BioAtla by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of BioAtla by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BioAtla
BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.
