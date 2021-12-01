Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €56.00 Price Target

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €56.00 ($63.64) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FME has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €78.10 ($88.75) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($55.34) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($75.00) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($72.73) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €67.75 ($76.99).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €59.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of €64.48. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €52.62 ($59.80) and a twelve month high of €71.44 ($81.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

