Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Babylon (NYSE:BBLN)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Babylon in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Get Babylon alerts:

Babylon stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.51. 4,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,198. Babylon has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Babylon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babylon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.