Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on SITE Centers Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SITE Centers in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.89.

NYSE SITC opened at $15.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.30 and a beta of 1.63.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 162,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SITE Centers by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,249,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,734,000 after acquiring an additional 91,819 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in SITE Centers by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 262,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 30,138 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $34,107,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 240.01%.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

