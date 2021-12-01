JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) PT Lowered to $19.50 at Raymond James

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its price target cut by analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 45.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JBLU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $13.42 on Monday. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11,188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,128,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,892 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.