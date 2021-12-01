Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY)’s stock price rose 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.87 and last traded at $19.87. Approximately 584 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 546% from the average daily volume of 90 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.28.

The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.27.

About Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY)

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, and other toll roads in Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China.

