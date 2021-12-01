Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,819 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 831 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,089 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST traded up $1.87 on Wednesday, reaching $541.25. The stock had a trading volume of 17,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $560.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $488.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.73.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.