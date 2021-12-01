Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 146 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 73.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Clorox in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 15.6% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Argus downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.22.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $162.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,457. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $156.23 and a 12-month high of $231.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.10%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.