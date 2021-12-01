John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to post earnings per share of $1.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $1.09. John Bean Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.20.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $157.77 on Friday. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $177.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.97 and its 200-day moving average is $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $44,463.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total transaction of $374,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,069 shares of company stock valued at $970,131 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,375,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,385,000 after buying an additional 9,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,156,000 after acquiring an additional 38,451 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 11.9% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 982,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,107,000 after purchasing an additional 28,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

