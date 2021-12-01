John Eric Wenger Sells 294,505 Shares of Contact Gold Corp. (CVE:C) Stock

Contact Gold Corp. (CVE:C) Senior Officer John Eric Wenger sold 294,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$14,725.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 462,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,137.

Shares of CVE C opened at C$0.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$14.94 million and a P/E ratio of -0.88. Contact Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05.

About Contact Gold

Contact Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company principally holds interests in the Green Springs Property that comprises 220 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 18 square kilometers located in White Pine County, Nevada; and the Pony Creek Property, which includes 1,032 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 82 square kilometers situated in Elko County, Nevada.

