John W. Allison Purchases 5,000 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Stock

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 42.02%. The company had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 17.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,834,000 after purchasing an additional 103,089 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 65,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 16,345 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 16,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth $1,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

