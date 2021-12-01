John W. Sutherland Sells 5,712 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) CAO John W. Sutherland sold 5,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $517,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of LOB opened at $89.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.32. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.51.
Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist raised their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Live Oak Bancshares
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.
