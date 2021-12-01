John W. Sutherland Sells 5,712 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) CAO John W. Sutherland sold 5,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $517,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of LOB opened at $89.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.32. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.22%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist raised their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

