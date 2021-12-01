Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Decreased by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,587 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.1% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.5% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $8,755,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $156.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.06 and a 12-month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

