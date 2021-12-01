Jordan Park Group LLC Has $10.04 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Jordan Park Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 0.5% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Jordan Park Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $10,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $3.86 on Wednesday, hitting $164.33. The stock had a trading volume of 16,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,661. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.24 and its 200 day moving average is $164.73. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.44 and a 52 week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.