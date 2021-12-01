JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BOUYF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Bouygues from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Get Bouygues alerts:

Bouygues stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.90. 253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.73. Bouygues has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.07. The company has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.