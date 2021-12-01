JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) to “Overweight”

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMKBY. UBS Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Danske upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $15.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.43.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

