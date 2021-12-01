JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,238 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JVAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,588,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377,569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 835.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 865,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,354,000 after purchasing an additional 773,350 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,676.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 181,560 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 962,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,842,000 after acquiring an additional 48,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,497,000.

NYSEARCA JVAL opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $38.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.70.

