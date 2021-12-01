Juggernaut Market Cap Hits $46.17 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Juggernaut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Juggernaut has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $46.17 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00044469 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00008126 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.50 or 0.00240108 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00089127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011696 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

