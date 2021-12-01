JUST (JST) Price Hits $0.0745 on Top Exchanges

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. JUST has a market capitalization of $543.73 million and approximately $454.21 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can now be bought for about $0.0745 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JUST has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00064263 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00071591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00095365 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,554.87 or 0.07962019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,161.72 or 0.99919937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00021543 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

