Ken Hanna Buys 100,000 Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Stock

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) insider Ken Hanna bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £84,000 ($109,746.54).

Shares of RTN stock traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 86.20 ($1.13). 1,911,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,058. The company has a market cap of £659.47 million and a P/E ratio of 17.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 95.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 113.50. The Restaurant Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 53.15 ($0.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 140 ($1.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

RTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on The Restaurant Group from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 134 ($1.75).

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

